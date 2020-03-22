some-amazing-divyanka-tripathi-blouse-designs-to-steal-for-your-lehenga-or-saree!

Divyanka Tripathi, the lead actress in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is such a fashion inspiration for all of us.

Here are a few of your favorite blouse designs of the female lead from the most popular daily soap, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Now you can also know how you can alternate between different sarees and get your wardrobe filled with the designer blouses you always wanted to wear.

The First blouse is a bright red one with full-sleeves, which can go into traditional to modern designs. The Red color can go well with many plain colored sarees like grey, white, green, etc.

It is a very pretty blouse in black. It can turn a simple-looking saree into a glamorous one in a matter of minutes. This one is for those who are in love with collars on top of the neck. Front design on the blouse is a leaf-shaped cut work followed by a brooch. The first one is a simple white sleeveless blouse and has a thick strap completed with a square neckline. It accentuates the heavy work of the saree.

This is a White full-sleeved blouse paired with a royal blue saree. The blouse is perfect party wear, for a cocktail party or a traditional wedding party. This piece is an all-rounder. It has a boat neck and the blouse is made up of two fabrics one of which is net and the other is a solid white fabric.

The First blouse looks like a Rajasthani blouse. It is adorned with mirror work all over on beige fabric. The colors pink and yellow are used on the mirror work to highlight it. it can easily pass for a traditional or ethnic outfit when you want to pair it with a lehenga or a saree.

This black sleeveless blouse is made up of velvet material. And it has a deep round neckline. It can add up the beauty of any saree. But it goes well with a Saree with work whether it is Zari or thread.