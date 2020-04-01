somali-to-mori-no-kamisama-episode-8:-when-is-it-coming-on-netflix??-trailer-and-[latest-updates]

Somali To Mori No Kamisama aka Somali and The Forest Spirits is a Japanese fantasy manga, set to release it’s eighth season this year. The last season has been extremely successful with fans and so, this was inevitable.

The Japanese fantasy manga has already been released in Japan on February 28, this year in the Japanese language. However, if you don’t want to use subtitles, you can wait for Netflix to release it in English.

Till then, let’s go over everything we already know:

The Show- Where can you view it?

The show was serialized online since April 2015 via Tokuma Shoten’s online manga magazine Web Comic Zenyon. It has been collected in six tankōbon volumes.

An anime television series adaptation by Satelight and HORNETS premiered on January 9, 2020. It is co-produced by Crunchyroll, the American distributor, publishing and licensing company.

The Japanese anime is streamed on TV locally and is produced by Satellite Production, while fans in the rest of the world have to rely on online streaming services like Netflix and VRV, depending on their regions, to view the show.

What is it about?

The show is set in a world where goblins and spirits rule the world whereas humans are persecuted to the point of extinction. Here, a goblin meets a human girl and forms a bond with her. They travel together while the goblin tries to reunite the lonely girl with other members of her race as he only has another year left to live.

The showrunners have released trailers and previews for the upcoming season on youtube. If you haven’t seen the trailer yet, here’s a link to that:



Release date

The show will begin streaming on Netflix once all the episodes are already out. There are no updates regarding a particular date as of now.