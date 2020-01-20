solskjaer-idenitifies-two-academy-stars-to-replace-marcus-rashford-and-paul-pogba-in-man-utd-squad

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is having to delve into Manchester United’s academy as he tries to tackle the club’s growing injury crisis as Marcus Rashford was ruled out for a period of months.

It has emerged that the striker, who is United’s top scorer this season, suffered a stress fracture in his back against Wolves in the FA Cup and is unlikely to return to action until after the international break.

United’s squad is already being stretched to breaking point, with Paul Pogba missing much of the season and Scott McTominay still sidelined.

While Solskjaer hinted at bringing in fresh faces in January, the Manchester Evening News report that he is willing to give some of the club’s youngsters a chance to step up as well.

The Norwegian has identified three academy players who could come into the first team and provide cover and competition for the second half of the season.

Largie Ramazani, who is just 18, is seen as an option to support the attack in the absence of Rashford.

The teenager can play across the frontline – much as Rashford has done this season in a hybrid role between left-wing and centre-forward – and has netted nine goals in 13 appearances for the Under-23s.

Solskjaer is also weighing up fast-tracking summer signing Hannibal Mejbri, who arrived from Monaco for a sizeable compensation fee.

The precocious midfielder, who has already impressed enormously since arriving at United and has been earmarked as a star of the future, is just 16 but could provide cover until Pogba and McTominay return.

A third player likely to be seen training with the first-team in the coming weeks and months is right-back Ethan Laird, who can cover for the absence of Ashley Young who moved to Inter Milan.

Speaking about United’s current situation, Solskjaer told Sky Sports: ‘Well we’ve had many, many injuries on big players for us this season. We’ve had now Marcus, Anthony’s been out for months, Paul’s been out for more than half the season, Scott’s been out for months.

‘So it’s just an unfortunate situation that we’re in. It might be because the window is open that we look at some short-term deals as well and that could take us through until the summer.’

MORE: Robin van Persie sends warning to Manchester United over Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood

MORE: Manchester United fans order club to sign Edinson Cavani after striker hands in transfer request at PSG





