solo-leveling-season-2-release-date-:the-hunters-are-back??-who-will-be-the-strongest??-spoilers-ahead!!

The popular work of Chu-Chong “Solo Leveling” has become among the most read manhwa within a short span of time. Fans have gone crazy over the first season, which was released as a webtoon series on 13th April,2018. Ever since then, Solo Leveling lovers have been demanding for its anime series. Which resulted in petitions signed by around 80,000 people and is still counting.

Solo leveling Season 2 Release Date:

Wide acceptance of the first series has obviously raised the questions for the next season. According to reports there will be a second season for the series. But there is no updates regarding the release date.

As per the information from the makers Solo Leveling is on a short break. So we can’t possibly expect the next in series to be released sooner. Meanwhile, fans have to be a bit patient to watch their favorite show’s sequel. We can expect it only after any official announcement.

Solo Leveling Season 2 Plot:

Solo Leveling portrays the story of a hunter Sung-Jin-Woo. He was called ‘the weakest’ hunter by everyone. Story builds up as Sung-Jin-Woo discovers his true powers and evolves to be the strongest hunter. Along the journey he overcomes obstacles without using his full power itself.

What Solo Leveling lovers can expect in the next series is that Sung-Jin-Woo will turn up as a strong hunter who can compete with anyone. USA won’t give up on him so fast. The viewers can watch fights between Sung-Jin-Woo and USA National Hunter. What happens in the next season will closely be watched by the audience as well as the critics.

Conclusion

With the best of positive response from the viewers and the wide popularity gained by the webtoon, Season 2 is much anticipated by the audience. It is a sure guess that with the hit of the next sequel, Solo Leveling will turn out to be another masterpiece in the fantasy genre. With its popularity and demand chances do exist for an anime series to develop for the same. All we can do is hope for the best and find out what comes up..So,Let us all wait and watch!!