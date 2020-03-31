solo-2-is-a-tough-sell-for-disney+-as-their-star-wars-slate-is-already-packed

Maybe, just maybe, we will see Alden Ehrenreich return as Han Solo one day. But, for now at least, there are no plans to make Solo 2 for Disney+. The 2018 Star Wars story that showed us what the beloved smuggler’s life was like in his early days, long before he ever encountered Luke Skywalker, was something of a mixed bag, from Lucasfilm’s standpoint. It does have a great many fans and appreciators, which helped get the Solo 2 movement going in the first place. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem to be in the cards.

This update comes from Jon Kasdan, who co-wrote the Star Wars standalone alongside his father, Lawrence Kasdan, who is something of a legendary figure within the franchise. The elder Kasdan co-wrote The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens. A fan recently asked Jon Kasdan on Twitter if he had any updates on Solo 2, or Indiana Jones 5, which he also worked on. Here’s what Kasdan had to say about it.

“Don’t think anyone’s pursuing a Solo sequel at the moment… I think a feature, at this point, would be a tough sell & the D+ Star Wars slate is really…pretty packed, all shows I’m lookin forward to. My work on Indy is long over but I’m excited there’s forward movement!”

Just to touch on Indiana Jones 5, Jon Kasdan was brought in to do an earlier pass on the screenplay. It has since changed hands. Steven Spielberg stepped down as director and, last we heard, James Mangold (Logan) was in talks to take over. As for the proposed Solo sequel, this is an unencouraging update for those who wish to see such a thing happen, whatever shape it might take.

Solo was released in May 2018, just a handful of months after The Last Jedi. It’s easy to argue it would have been much better, in hindsight, to release the movie in December 2018. Give fans time to breathe. That’s not what Disney did though. The standalone was ultimately directed by Ron Howard after Phil Lord and Chris Miller were fired. The LEGO Movie duo had completed the majority of filming before Howard came on board. While Howard made a generally well-liked movie, the budget soared with the massive rewrites/reshoots, with estimates putting it in the $275 million range. That makes its $392 million worldwide haul a major commercial disappointment.

Be that as it may, there were further stories left on the table. What happened with Emilia Clarke’s Qi’ra? What happened between Han and Lando after the Millennium Falcon debacle? Did Han ever cross paths with Maul? Many questions, precious few answers. Disney+ seemed like a good home for Solo 2, be it as a series or a movie. But as Jon Kasdan points out, between The Mandalorian, the Cassian Andor series and the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, there is an abundance of live-action Star Wars on deck for the streaming service already. Feel free to check out the exchange from Jon Kasdan’s Twitter for yourself.

Don’t think anyone’s pursuing a Solo sequel at the moment @KenobiJj I think a feature, at this point, would be a tough sell & the D+ Star Wars slate is really…pretty packed, all shows I’m lookin forward to. My work on Indy is long over but I’m excited there’s forward movement! — Jon Kasdan (@JonKasdan) March 30, 2020

Topics: Star Wars, Solo 2, Solo