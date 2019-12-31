soldiers’-use-of-social-media-to-discuss-problems-makes-them-‘mentally-more-resilient’,-says-parachute-regiment-major

Soldiers are being encouraged to use social media to talk about battlefield experiences to help them overcome mental health challenges, a Parachute Regiment Major has revealed.

Soldiers’ use of social media to discuss personal problems makes them more resilient and better fighters as a result, Major Andrew Fox has said.

He believes the MoD’s “deliberately relaxed” attitude to service personnel using social media is slowly getting rid of the stigma around mental health.

The MoD’s social media policy has signalled a shift away from a blanket ban on troops’ communicating publicly. As long as personnel act sensibly online the new approach has “absolutely played a part” in raising awareness, Maj Fox said.

He cites his personal twitter account as one way of encouraging service personnel to talk about mental health challenges.

Acknowledging the distance between the MoD and soldiers is “gigantic” and getting the message down to them is “the really tricky bit” he said mental health problems are “not as easy to identify as a broken ankle”.

However, “if you are mentally more resilient you will fight better, that goes without saying,” he told the Telegraph.

Maj Fox, a veteran of three tours in Afghanistan, has spoken publicly about his own battles with mental health and regularly uses twitter to raise awareness over the issue.

He praised the MoD’s approach of allowing serving personnel to use social media to talk openly about such matters.

“We’re quite bad at educating our troops on exactly what routes are open to them,” he said.

“When I first spoke out about this the reaction from my peers and below was really interesting. It was almost like there was a death in the family.”