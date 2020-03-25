‘solar-opposites’-first-trailer:-‘rick-and-morty’-and-‘the-simpsons’-had-an-alien-baby

Justin Roiland’s new Hulu show follows an alien family adjusting to life on a dumpster-fire planet called Earth.

“Solar Opposites”Hulu

“Rick and Morty” fans have been known to get a bit feisty about their beloved Adult Swim series. We all remember the great McDonald’s Szechuan Sauce catastrophe, which prompted co-creator Dan Harmon to declare he “wouldn’t wish that show’s fans on any fast-food restaurant.” With such a fervent bunch, however, any new content with the slightest connection to the hit animated sci-fi show is bound to sell like hotcakes, and “Solar Opposites” has landed its spaceship on Hulu just in time. Hulu just released a delightfully wackadoo first trailer that is sure to have those “Rick and Morty” fans forgetting all about Szechuan Sauce.

Written by “Rick and Morty” co-creator and voice artist Justin Roiland (Roiland voices both Rick and Morty), the new series looks like a wild mash-up between “Rick and Morty” and “The Simpsons,” centering on a typical American family of aliens that is just trying to fit in. (“American Dad” also comes to mind.) Roiland co-created the new series with former “Rick and Morty” writer’s assistant and executive producer Mike McMahan.

The official synopsis from Hulu reads: “‘Solar Opposites’ centers around a team of four aliens who escape their exploding home world only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Roiland) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambroni) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love humans and all their TV, junk food and fun stuff. Their mission: protect the Pupa, a living super computer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them and terraform the Earth.”

In addition to Roiland’s familiar throaty warble, “Solar Opposites” features the voice cast, Thomas Middleditch (“Silicon Valley”), Sean Giambroni (“The Goldbergs’”) and comedian Mary Mack. Exciting guest voice actors include Tiffany Haddish, Alfred Molina, Christina Hendricks, Jason Mantzoukas, Ken Marino, and Rainn Wilson.

“Solar Opposites” consists of eight half-hour episodes. Hulu will premiere the first installment of “Solar Opposites” on Friday, May 8. Check out the thrillingly bizarre trailer below, and hold on to your hats.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.