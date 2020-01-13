sokratis-papastathopoulos-backs-alexandre-lacazette-to-step-up-during-pierre-emerick-aubameyang’s-suspension

Sokratis Papastathopoulos has backed Alexandre Lacazette to step up and take responsibility for Arsenal’s goals as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang begins his three-match suspension.

Aubameyang scored his 14th goal of the Premier League season before being sent off for a reckless challenge on Max Meyer in Arsenal’s 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace last weekend.

The red card means Aubameyang will miss Arsenal’s upcoming league matches against Sheffield United and Chelsea as well as the side’s FA Cup fourth-round clash with Bournemouth.

Aubameyang is far and away Arsenal’s leading scorer this term, with 16 goals in all competitions, and his enforced absence will have come as a major blow to new head coach Mikel Arteta.

While Sokratis concedes that Lacazette appears to have been ‘struggling’ at times this season, he’s confident the Frenchman can come in and do a job for the team.

‘He’s a machine, a goal machine,’ Sokratis told Arsenal’s official website.

‘He’s a very good player. In some games, from the outside, you can’t see what he can do. Or maybe he is a little bit struggling.

‘But we have to see also how is the game and which guy he has behind him.

‘I think he is a very good player, we are with him every time, he is with us and we will show all together in the future a lot of things.

‘I think Laca is coming better and better. He’s very important, a massively important player for us.

‘Altogether we have to improve, to step up and to show that the year is not finished and that we have to fight for this.’

Arsenal boss Arteta has called on Lacazette and the rest of his attackers to ‘step forward’ in Aubameyang’s absence.

‘They now have to make a step forward now he is not able to contribute to the team with goals,’ the Spaniard said.

‘Someone else has to do it and I want to see that reaction too.’

Arteta added: ‘Losing probably the most important player is never nice.

‘We have other players that can play in that position.

‘We will try to find a way and be as competitive as possible.’

