soho-bomb:-another-part-of-ww2-explosive-is-discovered-day-after-dean-street-lockdown

Parts of Soho will be locked down by police after another part of an unexploded Second World War bomb was discovered.

Police cordoned off parts of Dean Street near the Soho Hotel on Monday and a bomb disposal unit were scrambled to the scene to handle the suspected explosive.

Roads reopened on Monday evening, but police have now confirmed another part of the bomb has been found.

A police spokesman said: “Another part of yesterday’s WW2 ordnance has been discovered.

“Further road closures are going to be implemented shortly. It is likely that the closures will be Dean St & the surrounding area however this will be updated as soon as we can.”

