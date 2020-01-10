softbank-eyes-investment-in-indonesia’s-new-smart-city-capital

SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son has signalled his intent to plough investment into Indonesia as the island nation draws up plans to build a new, $34bn (£26bn) capital city in Borneo.
The Japanese billionaire and SoftBank chief executive, who met with Indonesian president Joko Widodo on Friday, played up his plans to invest in Indonesia as the country grapples with issues hounding current capital Jakarta, a mega-city of 10m people that is at risk of sinking.
Located in Java, the most populous of Indonesia’s 18,000 islands, Jakarta has suffered torrential downpours since New Years Eve, leading to the worst flood in a decade.
The Indonesian government has eyed up Borneo, the world’s third largest island, as a destination for a brand new capital, which is being planned as a smart city, to house electric vehicles and modern institutions.
“We don’t discuss the specific numbers yet, but new smart city, newest technology, clean city with a lot of AI, that’s what I’m interested in supporting,” Mr Son said in comments reported by local media.
A number of investors have expressed interest in supporting the project, particularly from Hong Kong and mainland China.
But the interest from SoftBank, which has already pumped billions of dollars into companies operating in Indonesia, is likely to spur the country’s innovation drive for its new city as it uproots its capital.
Grab, a Singapore-based super-app backed by SoftBank’s $100bn Vision Fund, announced in July last year that it would invest $2bn of capital received from the Japanese technology conglomerate into Indonesia over the next five years.
The investment is aimed at accelerating the country’s development of digital services such as ride-hailing and fintech.
SoftBank is already working on a smart city project west of Jakarta, where it is planning to trial technology that eases the flow of traffic.
But the plans come at a time when SoftBank is under pressure as it deals with a financial hit following the fallout from WeWork’s failed public listing, which led to its first quarterly losses in 14 years.
The world’s biggest technology investor has since dialled up the pressure on start-ups it has invested in, with Mr Son calling on them to turn a profit. Earlier this week, Zume a robotic pizza maker, announced a round of layoffs while car-sharing start-up Getaround said 150 employees would be sacked.