sofia-vergara-stuns-with-modern-family-co-star-sarah-hyland-at-golden-globes

Sofia Vergara and Sarah Hyland staged their own mini Modern Family reunion at the Golden Globes and it was too cute.

Kicking off awards season in style, the actresses both stunned in strapless gowns, with 47-year-old Sofia looking phenomenal in a wine coloured embellished Dolce and Gabbana gown as she presented an award alongside Matt Bomer.

Meanwhile Sarah was pretty in pink wearing a floral number with a sweetheart neckline.

Heading to the InStyle after party, the 29-year-old actress was reunited with her on-screen step grandmother (now that’s a mouthful), with the pair embarking on a mini photoshoot together, with Sarah learning from the best as she mimicked Sofia’s perfect pout.

Too cute.

With the 11th and final season of Modern Family currently airing, the show’s bosses have promised to go out with a bang and roped in some seriously impressive guest stars.

In October, Friends star Courteney Cox set the internet on fire as she shared a (literally) steamy selfie in a hot tub with none other than David Beckham, only for it to be revealed that the pair were guest starring on the show together.

Earlier this week, the footballer shared a glimpse at his acting cameo on the show, writing: ‘So much fun filming on one of my favourite shows.’

Honestly, we are so intrigued…

Modern Family is available to stream on Sky, Amazon Prime and Now TV.

Golden Globes 2020: Full Winners' List

SPECIAL AWARDS:

FILM CATEGORIES:

TV CATEGORIES



Golden Globes 2020: Full Winners’ List SPECIAL AWARDS: Carol Burnett Award for Excellence in Television: Ellen DeGeneres Cecil B. DeMille Award for Lifetime Achievement in Film: Tom Hanks FILM CATEGORIES: Best Motion Picture: Drama – 1917 Best Motion Picture: Comedy/Musical – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Best Performance by Actor in a Motion Picture: Drama – Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) Best Performance by Actress in a Motion Picture: Drama – Renee Zellwegger (Judy) Best Performance by Actress in a Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy – Awkwafina (The Farewell) Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy – Taron Egerton (Rocketman) Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture – Brad Pitt (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood) Best Original Score – Motion Picture – Joker Best Director – Motion Picture – Sam Mendes (1917) Best Screenplay – Motion Picture – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Best Original Song – Motion Picture – I’m Gonna Love Me Again (Rocketman) Best Performance by an Actress: Supporting Role in A Motion Picture – Laura Dern (Marriage Story) Best Animated Feature Film – Missing Link Best Foreign-Language Film – Parasite TV CATEGORIES Best Television Series: Drama – Succession Best Television Series: Musical or Comedy – Fleabag Best Actor: Television Series Musical or Comedy – Ramy Youssef (Ramy) Best Actor: Miniseries or Television Film – Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice) Best Supporting Actor: Drama – Stellan Skarsgaard (Chernobyl) Best Actress Television Series: Musical or Comedy – Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) Best Actor Television Series: Drama – Brian Cox (Succession) Best Supporting Actress: Miniseries or Television Film: Patricia Arquette (The Act) Best Actress: Television Series Drama – Olivia Colman (The Crown) Best Actress: Miniseries or Television Film – Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon) Best Miniseries or Television Film – Chernobyl

