sofia-richie-is-the-coolest-stepmum-ever-as-she-twins-with-scott-disick’s-daughter-penelope-in-pink-ski-suits

Sofia Richie is taking being a cool stepmum in her stride as she looked to be having a whale of a time skiing with Scott Disick’s daughter, Penelope.

The 21-year-old model even twinned her pink ski jacket to 7-year-old Penelope’s snowsuit, as the pair were seen riding a ski lift together as they headed for the slopes.

Penelope – who Scott shares with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian – looked like she was having a whale of a time as she chatted away to Sofia on the trip.

Sofia and Scott, 36, have been dating since 2017, and the model has become a firm fixture at the Kardashian family’s events since the couple got together, and is also close friends with Kourtney’s youngest sister, Kylie Jenner.

She and Scott have travelled to Aspen, Colorado, for their New Year’s ski trip, taking Scott and Kourtney’s eldest son, Mason, 10, with them too.

Kourtney had shared photos of her and their youngest son, Reign, cuddling in front of a fire at the same time, suggesting the five-year-old might be a bit too young for the trip.

As well as hitting the slopes, Sofia and Scott took the kids for some retail therapy on a trip to a nearby shopping plaza, before Sofia and Penelope went for a girls only ski.

Sofia, Scott and the kids have been staying in a luxury cabin in Aspen, but made the most of the amazing restaurants nearby for some time out as well as several shopping trips when they needed a break from the snow.

However, despite the idyllic images, Sofia told her followers that the trip wasn’t without incident – she had ended up falling through some ice while taking photos for her Instagram.

She shared a snowy snap and explained: ‘Moments after this picture the ice broke under my feet and I was standing in a lake.’ Yikes.





