Sofia of Spain, huge at 15: the young princess surpasses her mother Letizia, brilliant appearance!

Watching your children grow up is heartbreaking for parents. Their evolution is proof that time passes much too quickly and Letizia from Spain is more than ever aware of this phenomenon. No later than this Friday, October 28, the queen consort was surrounded by her family, including her two daughters, Leonor, 16, and Sofia, 15, to receive the winners of the 30th Princess of Asturias Prize at the Reconquista hotel located in the city ​​of Oviedo. Letizia from Spain wore a Carolina Herrera black and white bi-material midi dress, slightly split at the bottom, revealing her Amazon legs. But this time, her beauty was overshadowed by the presence of her two daughters by her side.

The more the years pass, the more Sofia grasps the sense of responsibility linked to her status as a princess. The young teenager takes her role very seriously as she grows up (at great speed). And in terms of height by the way, she is on track to catch up with her father. Even her mother no longer plays in the same court as her.

As shown by the many photos taken during their family outing, Sofia far exceeds her mother. Admittedly, the young girl is wearing a pair of heels allowing her to gain several centimeters but the shoes are not very high, it’s a safe bet that she does not need these accessories so that her mother always seems more small than she!