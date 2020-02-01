Sofia Kenin wins Australian Open women's singles title after thrilling comeback vs Garbine Muguruza

Sofia Kenin came from a set down to edge a thrilling Australian Open final against Garbine Muguruza and clinch her first Grand Slam title.

The 21-year-old was punished for struggling to find consistency on her serve in the first set as Muguruza came galloping out of the blocks to take the first set.

But the 14th seed showed the same courage as she did in her semi-final against Ash Barty to force a deciding set.

Having taken the break in the sixth game, Kenin looked unstoppable and completely unflappable out on court as she stormed to a 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 triumph at the Rod Laver Arena in two hours and 10 minutes of play.

Kenin becomes the youngest Australian Open winner since Maria Sharapova in 2008 as she secures her first Major title.

More follows…