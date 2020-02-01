Sofia Kenin vs Garbine Muguruza live: UK start time and how to watch the Australian Open women's singles final

Unseeded Garbine Muguruza will take on no.14 seed Sofia Kenin in a surprise Australian Open women’s final on Saturday.

Muguruza is aiming to win her third Grand Slam title, and first in almost three years, after previous triumphs at Wimbledon and the French Open.

Kenin, 21, has reached his first ever major final, her previous best being the fourth round at Rolland Garros.

Start time

Garbine Muguruza will take on no.14 seed Sofia Kenin​ will meet in the Australian Open final at the Rod Laver Arena from 8.30am GMT on Saturday, February 1, 2020.

TV, online and live stream information

The Australian Open is available exclusively live in the UK on Eurosport.

Head to Head record

The pair have faced each other just once before, with Sofia Kenin coming out on top.

That meeting came last year in the China Open, the American winning 6-0 2-6 6-2.

