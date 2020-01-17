Home NEWS Soda bread and apple jelly recipe

Soda bread and apple jelly recipe

Mary Smith
Soda bread and apple jelly
Soft soda bread topped with cream cheese, apple jelly, smoked fish and shredded sorrel

Credit:
ANDREW TWORT

We juice our own apples at The Sportsman, but I would recommend Duskin’s Bramley apple juice, available from goodnessdirect.co.uk.

Prep time: 15 minutes plus 8 hours chilling time for the jelly | Cooking time: 40 minutes

MAKES

One loaf

INGREDIENTS

For the apple jelly:

  • 10g gelatin leaves
  • 500ml good-quality, clear apple juice

For the soda bread:

  • 220g wholemeal flour
  • 110g self-raising flour
  • 110g medium oatmeal
  • 50g bran
  • 30g wheatgerm
  • 20g salt
  • 10g bicarbonate of soda
  • 4 tbsp black treacle
  • 2 tbsp natural yogurt
  • 300g milk

To serve:

  • Cream cheese
  • Smoked eel, smoked mackerel, smoked salmon or gravlax  
  • Sorrel, chopped

METHOD

  1. Start the apple jelly in advance. Soak the gelatin leaves in a bowl of cold water for a few minutes until they are soft, then gently squeeze them with your hands to drain out the water.
  2. Pour 100ml of the apple juice in a saucepan and heat to just below boiling point. 
  3. Remove from heat and leave to cool for a minute, then add the gelatin to the pan and stir to dissolve.
  4. Add this mixture to the rest of the apple juice and pour into a plastic container. Cover with cling film and put in the fridge to set for at least eight hours. This is delicious with any game dish or with cold meats.
  5. Preheat the oven to 180C/160C Fan/Gas 4.
  6. Mix all dry ingredients together in an electric mixer, then add the treacle, yogurt and milk. Mix gently to combine, then turn out the dough on to a lightly floured surface.
  7. Shape the dough with your hands into a loaf, a bit like a flattened rugby ball. Make three diagonal shallow slashes across the top of the dough with a knife.
  8. Carefully transfer the loaf to a floured tray and bake for 10 minutes, then reduce the temperature to 160C/140C Fan/Gas 3. 
  9. Bake for another 30 minutes. Tap the underside of the loaf – the bread is done when it sounds hollow.
  10. To serve, slice the bread and spread the slices generously with cream cheese. Spoon some of the jelly on top, then top with a little smoked fish and shredded sorrel.

