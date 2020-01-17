soda-bread-and-apple-jelly-recipe

We juice our own apples at The Sportsman, but I would recommend Duskin’s Bramley apple juice, available from goodnessdirect.co.uk.

Prep time: 15 minutes plus 8 hours chilling time for the jelly | Cooking time: 40 minutes

MAKES

One loaf

INGREDIENTS

For the apple jelly:

10g gelatin leaves

500ml good-quality, clear apple juice

For the soda bread:

220g wholemeal flour

110g self-raising flour

110g medium oatmeal

50g bran

30g wheatgerm

20g salt

10g bicarbonate of soda

4 tbsp black treacle

2 tbsp natural yogurt

300g milk

To serve:

Cream cheese

Smoked eel, smoked mackerel, smoked salmon or gravlax

Sorrel, chopped

METHOD