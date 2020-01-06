social-media-posts,-cctv-being-checked-to-identify-jnu-attackers:-cops

Around 50 masked attackers barged into JNU campus last night

New Delhi:

Delhi Police registered a single FIR this morning after a violent mob wreaked havoc across Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University late last night. In a statement released this morning the cops, who have been criticised over their response to an attack that left more than 30 people injured, said they had received “multiple complaints” and filed charges under sections of the law relating to rioting and damage of public property.

“We have received complaints from both sides and are investigating. We have registered an FIR taking cognizance itself and some people have been identified,” Delhi Police said today, adding that identification of suspects was being done based on CCTV footage and screenshots from social media posts that have gone viral.