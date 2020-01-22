soaring-numbers-of-dementia-patients-admitted-to-hospital-as-emergencies,-then-stuck-there-for-months

More than 1,000 dementia patients a day are being admitted to hospital via Accident & Emergency units, with some ending up stuck on wards for months.

The number of cases admitted to hospital as emergencies has risen a third in five years, with hundreds of pensioners left to endure stays of up to a year, official figures show.

The Alzheimer’s Society said the “collapsing social care system” meant vulnerable patients who should have received help at home were instead being admitted to hospital in a crisis.

And the charity warned that tens of thousands were being “dumped” on wards for months, for want of care services to look after them once discharged.

The NHS statistics show 379,004 emergency admissions for Alzheimer’s patients in 2017/18, a rise of 100,000 compared with 2012/13.

It means that almost half of those in England with a dementia diagnosis have gone to A&E in just one year.