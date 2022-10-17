So you can participate in the Minecraft Mob Vote 2022 that is about to end

Approaches the end of the Minecraft Mob Vote 2022, and players should prepare for changes to how they cast their votes this time around. Mob voting has taken place in 2017, 2020 and 2021 and we can’t wait to see which mob – and their unique mechanic – is chosen to join the game during Minecraft Live 2022. Will Sniffer, Rascal or Tuff Golem join Minecraft this year? year? Well, it all depends on you, the players. Read on to find out how and when you can vote.

Voting for Minecraft Mob Vote 2022 began at 6:00 p.m. on October 14, one day before the official Minecraft Live broadcast. You’ll have just 24 hours to vote before voting closes at 5pm BST on October 15, when the Minecraft livestream will begin. On the other hand, recently Microsoft banned NFTs in Minecraft.

Minecraft Mob Vote 2022

At the live event he will announce the official winner of the Minecraft Mob Vote 2022, on October 15 during the livestream at 5:30 pm Spanish time. There are three main ways to participate in the Minecraft Mob Vote: Minecraft Bedrock Edition will have a special server for the live event – ​​you can join and vote from PC, console or mobile. The Java Edition section of the Minecraft launcher will also allow you to vote. Or you can just go to the official Minecraft website.

The The easiest way to participate in the Minecraft Mob Vote 2022 is to head over to the official website., and then we explain how to cast your vote. You need to go to Minecraft.net and sign in with your Microsoft account. You will see a large “Minecraft Live Mob Vote 2022” banner with a “Learn More” button that you need to click. When you go to the next page, you will see the option to “Vote online”. Select your favorite mob and click the “Submit” button and voila, you have cast your vote.