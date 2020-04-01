so,-public-enemy-firing-flavor-flav-was-actually-an-april-fools’-joke

Remember a few weeks ago when the internet was up in arms over Public Enemy‘s firing of Flavor Flav after the Bernie Sanders rally? Well, as it turns out, that was all an extremely long-winded April Fools’ Day joke — one that doubled as promo for new music.

Talking to Talid Kweli and People’s Party, Chuck D explained, “Flavor don’t know the difference between Bernie Sanders, Barry Sanders or Colonel Sanders. We already talked about this beforehand. Public Enemy Radio went up, his lawyer sent a cease and desist, I’m like, ‘Good move.’ Then, publicly, I’m like, ‘Man, you don’t sue me again.’ He ain’t suing me. But I can say it!”

He added, “I’m not saying it’s a hoax. I’m saying the original intention was to get your attention. We takin’ April Fools. We takin’ it over. It’s April Flav Chuck Day.”

And catch our attention he did. Public Enemy just dropped a new track title “Food As a Machine” and a new album, Loud Is Not Enough, both of which you can find below. Need a refresher on all of the above? Then head here.

