snyder-cut-stunt-video-reveals-epic-fight-for-batman-in-justice-league

The “Release The Snyder Cut” movement has pulsated louder and louder within the DC fan community for over two years. So much so that nearly all of Justice League’s stars have recognized the campaign and pushed for Zack Snyder’s lost vision as well. Since the superhero team-up film was a big disappointment for many, the writer/director has revealed a slew of lost scenes and plot points from Joss Whedon’s final version. Now, the Justice League stunt coordinator is continuing this tradition.

Zack Snyder previously revealed that in his original three and a half hour version, Ben Affleck’s Batman crosses paths with a Parademon in Gotham City’s tunnels in a sequence deemed “too scary” by Warner Bros, according to the filmmaker. Stunt coordinator Freddy Bouciegues has now released this epic stunt video that would have involved the Dark Knight going head to head with one of Darkseid’s shock troops. Take a look:

Okay, so this looks awesome. In the stunt sequence, Ben Affleck’s stunt double, Richard Cetrone, starts to open a Parademon’s cocoon when he’s suddenly attacked by one (staged by Kofi Yiadom in the video). It’s an intense sequence and slick fight between the pair as the Parademon at first starts to take Batman down before he uses his gadgets to turn the tables on his opponent.

This stunt sequence was coordinated by Freddy Bouciegues and Justice League’s fight coordinator, Matt Rugetti, but this scene did not make the theatrical cut. However, there are some aspects to it still visible in Batman’s tunnel battle in Joss Whedon’s Justice League. The stunt team’s work here wasn’t completely wasted, but the cocoon concept was lost.

Zack Snyder is known for putting a lot of effort in the pre-production process of his movies, and his provided evidence for his vision of Justice League has made this glaringly apparent. To think a sequence like this was choreographed and filmed ahead of Snyder exiting the project is pretty impressive. Now to wonder how it would have looked in the movie.

Through the “Release the Snyder Cut” movement, fans have also learned that Martian Manhunter and Atom were going to make an appearance too. More of Cyborg’s story was supposed to be part of the movie, as well along with the appearance of Darkseid.

The movement surrounding Justice League has amassed a group of people who often keep the “Release the Snyder Cut” hashtag going. They have raised over $150,000 on behalf of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention since Zack Snyder left the project after his own daughter took her life.

Two years later, Warner Bros is allowing their filmmakers to express their creativity more freely considering an R-rated Birds of Prey movie starring Margot Robbie was just released. Check it out in theaters now!