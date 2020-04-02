SNX DLX: Featuring The Anticipated Stüssy Nike Spiridon Caged 2 And A Casablanca New Balance Collab

Spring is here! Sure, it doesn’t feel like it with us spending every damn day of our lives indoors for the last few weeks (and the foreseeable future), but the warming weather is practically begging us to go outside. We spent the first week of quarantine strictly staying inside and avoiding public gatherings like the grocery store at all costs, but by the end of last week? We were Zooming with our enemies, just dying for a little connection.

The bad news — if you don’t follow the news, in which case we envy you — is that life is going to be like this for a while. And while we don’t have spring parties to look forward to or music festivals to flash our fists at, we still have the ability to go on walks in the neighborhood in fly kicks. Treat your daily walk like you’re navigating a club line and stay stylin’ with all the best footwear and apparel fits dropping this week.

Adidas UltraBOOST DNA

If you love the general shape, comfort, and design features of the UltraBOOST but don’t need the runner-focused tech, the DNA is for you. Swapping out the lightweight mesh upper for a thick patent-leather make-up, the UltraBOOST DNA is like an UltraBOOST crossed with the Adidas Superstar, giving you an old-meets-new design aesthetic that’ll appeal to UltraBOOST fans and fashion over function people alike.

The leather upper makeup drops in both a white and black colorway.

The Adidas UltraBOOST DNA is out now for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair through the Adidas online store.

Adidas 4D Run 1.0

Adidas

If on the other hand, you’re digging the white and black Superstar-esque UltraBOOSTS but are still looking for a performance-based sneaker for your running routine, consider grabbing the 4D Runners. The sneakers feature elegant gold-foil branding and a lightweight future-leaning synthetic semi-translucent upper atop the 4D’s signature textured midsole. The translucent upper is much more apparent on the black pair, giving the sneaker an overall muted look that isn’t quite as intense as it’s UltraBOOST counterpart — something to consider if you’re all-in on black colorways.

The Adidas 4D Run 1.0 is set to drop on April 2nd for a retail price of $220. Pick up a pair at the Adidas online store.

Casablanca x New Balance 327

Casablanca

Our collective quarantine has made it so we’re not really appreciating spring to its fullest extent. It’s hard to embrace a season that’s all about going outside when, you know, we can’t go outside. So remind yourself of the season by slipping on a pair of these New Balance 327s made in collaboration with Casablanca. The two colorways — a green/orange combo and a green-on-green — are sure to be a visual reminder of what the outside world is like, and the elegant design is sure to stay in pristine quality until the summer when you’ll finally be able to rock them in public.

The Casablanca x New Balance 327 is set to drop on April 4th for a yet-to-be-announced price. Pick up a pair through New Balance.

Stüssy x Nike Air Zoom Spiridon Caged 2

Nike

If you missed out on the Stüssy-exclusive Spiridon Caged 2 drop last week, you’ll have a second chance to pick up a pair through Nike SNKRS, which probably won’t inspire too much confidence given how often the app fails people. Dropping in either a “Pure Platinum” or Fossil” colorway, this special collaboration between Stüssy and Nike is just dripping with tossed-off no-fuss Dad-vibes, but still packing some forward-thinking tech for support. Featuring a caged Zoom Air unit in the heel, for a responsive cushioning, and a full-length foam midsole that is lightweight, flexible, and durable for added traction defense.

Considering all we can do these days is go for a walk, you might as well look fly while you’re doing it.

The collaborative Stüssy Nike Air Zoom Spiridon Caged 2 Fossil and Pure Platinum are set to drop on April 3rd for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair through the Nike SNKRS app.

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Court Purple

Nike

Get on your King sh*t with this royal colorway of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG. A classic sneaker in a classic colorway, While a royal purple was never Jordan’s thing, the sneakers are a reminder of who the true king of the court is and always will be. Subtle black accents on the collar, laces, and swoosh bring the whole thing together for a dope colorway of one of the best sneaker silhouettes in the game.

The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Court Purple is set to drop on April 4th for a retail price of $170. Pick up a pair through Nike SNKRS on April 11th.

Supreme Lamborghini/ Spring 2020 Collection

Supreme

Supreme is once again teaming up with Lamborghini for a new spring-color focused collection that implements Lamborghini’s iconic raging bull logo. The seven-piece collection features jerseys, short-sleeve t-shirts, branded skateboards and beanies, mechanic coveralls (because Supreme always has to be right on the nose) as well as hooded worker’s jackets.

Admittedly, I’m always a little torn when it comes to luxury car company clothing collabs — is this meant only for people who drive Lambos? What if you’re just a Lambo fan? Is it corny to like the iconography and design aesthetic of something you can’t afford?

But also… who cares? Life is too short to get hung up on stuff like that. If you dig it, pick it up!

If you’re not down for the Lamborghini collaboration, Supreme is also launching it’s week 6 drop, which features early spring essentials like hooded sweatshirts, sweatpants, corduroy jackets, and cargo pants.

The Supreme Lamborghini/ Spring 2020 collection will be accessible exclusively online and drops on April 2nd at 11 am EST. Due to the coronavirus lockdowns, Supreme is offering free shipping on all orders over $150.

Palace x EVISU Spring Collection

Palace

For the last couple of weeks we’ve been covering Palace’s near-endless clip of spring drops, and now they’re linking up with EVISU for a spring collection that pays homage to the London club scene of the late ’90s and early ’00s. That look translates to lots of heavy denim, in the form of a pocket-heavy jacket, jeans, and of course the London club staple — the bucket hat. For the denim-averse, the collection also consists of dual-branded pullovers, crewnecks, and t-shirts, which are on a more subtle tip.

The Palace x EVISU Spring collection is set to drop on April 3 online at 8 am PST. Shop the looks at the Palace or EVISU webstore.

Mark Gonzales x Adidas Shmoofoil

Adidas

Skate legend Mark Gonzales is dropping his “Shmoofoil” graffiti-inspired apparel line through Adidas and the result is one of the most fun apparel collections out of the three-stripes in some time. Highlights of the collection include the Shmoofoil pattern hoodie and matching sweatpants, and the spring-appropriate mint hoodie. The complete collection is rounded out by t-shirts, shorts, and track jackets for a skate-friendly line of spring essentials.

The Mark Gonzalez x Adidas Shmoofoil collection is set to drop today and is available at the Adidas webstore.

