snx-dlx:-featuring-new-supreme-gear-and-the-best-nike-drops-for-air-max-day

Tomorrow is Air Max Day, an annual celebration of all things Nike Air Max and we’ve collected the best drops for the sneaker’s 33rd birthday in this week’s SNX DLX. Elsewhere, we have a collaboration between Supreme and Timberland, the latest drop from PALACE skateboards, and a North Face Retro collection that is going to look great next winter when we’re all allowed to go outside again.

The coronavirus pandemic has made this the weirdest spring season we have ever experienced and probably ever will experience for the rest of our lives. Find a way to make that spring fit work indoors — fashion doesn’t have to die just because the streets are empty. Webcam a date!

Okay, here are the best footwear and apparel drops of the week. Check ’em!

Adidas YEEZY BOOST 380 Mist

YEEZY Supply

These strange times we are living in call for an equally strange shoe, and it doesn’t get any weirder than the YEEZY BOOST 380 Mist. I mean, look at this thing — it looks as much like a shoe, as it does a piece of bark or, I don’t know, bacteria from your phone growing out of control.

At this point, making weird alien shoes is kind of what Kanye does, so this slots as one of the more interesting and puzzling YEEZY drops of the year. The YEEZY BOOST 380 drops in a gray and off-tan colorway, harkening back to older YEEZY color palettes and stepping back from this year’s use of more bold tones. The sneaker sits atop a BOOST midsole ensuring the high comfort level that YEEZYheads have grown accustomed to.

The Adidas YEEZY BOOST 380 Mist is set to drop on March 25th for a retail price of $220. Pick up a pair through YEEZY Supply.

Nike Air Max 90 Duck Camo

Nike

This Air Max Day drop is a slightly altered take on the classic 2013 Air Max 90 Duck Camo, switching up the placement of the black and red accents and paneling and delivering a sneaker that is in every way an improvement on the original. The Duck Camo’s patterning and snakeskin swoosh bring a rugged and utilitarian quality to the sneaker, but it’s striking blood red and true black accents bring it into high fashion territory.

Hands down the dopest Air Max Day drop of the year.

The Air Max 90 Duck Camo is set to drop on March 26th for a retail price of $140. Pick up a pair through the Nike SNKRS App on Air Max Day or through Foot Locker.

Nike

Nike Air Max 2090 Pack

Nike

Okay, another Air Max Day drop and another Duck Camo colorway, but this pair strikes a totally different vibe than the Air Max 90 it shares its name with. This design is purely future, with a lightweight translucent mesh upper that shrouds the Duck Camo patterning, for a sleeker and altogether more subtle look than the 90. The white midsole and laces bring a nice bit of contrast to the deep blacks and bright reds, which are represented more strongly here.

If you’re not feeling the starkness of the Duck Camo, reach for either the Lave Glow iteration or the WMNS-sized Pure Platinum colorway. Both are equally dope, but credit where credit is due, the Duck Camo are fire.

The Nike Air Max 2090 Duck Camo is set to drop on March 26th for a retail price of $170, with the Lava Glow and Pure Platinum retailing for $150. Pick up a pair through the Nike SNKRS App on Air Max Day or through Foot Locker.

Nike

Nike

Fear of God x Converse Chuck 70 Collection

Sneakersnstuff

How do you improve upon a classic? By doing very very little to it. Forget about Virgil Abloh’s 3% rule, that’s way too high when you’re messing with something as iconically cool as the Chuck 70. In that case, the less you do the better. For Fear of God’s take on the Chuck 70 silhouette, head designer Jerry Lorenzo made the simple move of running the rubber toe color up the tongue, and throwing in some extra long laces and a lace tab on the heel for a high fashion lacing job. It oozes an effortless cool that makes you seem a lot fresher than you actually are.

The Fear of God Converse Chuck 70 is set to drop on March 26th for a retail price of $110. Pick up a pair through Converse or HBX.

Sneakersnstuff

Sneakersnstuff

Supreme x Timberland Spring 2020

Supreme

This entry lands in both footwear and apparel, either you’ll dig on the duo’s collaborative Euro Hiker Low leather boot, or the elegant dual-branded crew neck sweater. The Euro Hiker is dressed in your choice of black, red, or yellow and made from sturdy patent leather with a fresh nylon collar and outsoles made from recycled rubber. The crewneck sweater swaps out the Timberland branding for Supreme in the former’s customary font and logo with the words “wind, water, earth, and sky.”

The dual-branded crewneck drops in four colorways, black, red, cream, and olive. Rounding out the collection is a 6-panel hat in black, navy blue, red, olive, yellow, or white.

The Supreme x Timberland Spring 2020 collection is set to drop on March 26th through the Supreme webstore.

Supreme

Supreme

The North Face 1994 Retro Mountain Light Jacket

The North Face

This throwback North Face release updates a classic for the modern age, giving you the design lines and shape of a 90’s favorite with an updated FUTURELIGHT fabric for a much lighter fit. The original North Face’s original Mountain Light Jacket was designed with wind resistance in mind and now it’s the lightest it has ever been.

The Retro Mountain Light is dressed in your choice of Clear Lake Blue, Fiery Red, Mr. Pink, Jaiden Green,or Burnt Olive Green Digi Camo Print, allowing a wide range of personality in your choice, though personally I wish there were a yellow.

The North Face 1994 Retro Mountain Light Jacket is out now for a retail price of $385. Pick it up at through the North Face online store.

The North Face

The North Face

The North Face

The North Face

PALACE Spring 2020 Drop Seven

PALACE

For PALACE Skateboard’s seventh spring drop the brand ditches the graphic-heavy offerings from last week for patchwork color-blocks, simple logo branded sweaters, shorts, and basic striped t-shirts. The two monochromatic patchwork sweaters in blue or white are a clear highlight of the collection as well as the reflective 3M largo logo pullovers. No dart sets or gimmicks in this collection folks, just light outerwear for your springtime quarantine look.

The seventh PALACE Spring 2020 drop will hit the brand’s webstore on March 27th, check out the full collection at Hypebeast.

PALACE

PALACE