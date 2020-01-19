snow-total:-2-to-4-inches-blanket-the-region

Boston saw 2 to 4 inches of snow Saturday night, with clouds parting and temperatures rising above freezing early Sunday morning.

In a “well behaved” overnight storm, forecasters said most of the region saw up to 4 inches of snow, with 5 to 6 inches common across northern parts of the state.

[Preliminary Snowfall Totals] Most of our region received between 2 and 4 inches of snow last evening. However, 5 to 6 inch amounts were common across much of northern MA. Attached is our preliminary snowfall map, but we will continue to fill it in as we get more reports. pic.twitter.com/nhIwUQ5BYK — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 19, 2020

Well behaved “storm” totals. Not any more on the horizon in southern New England for a while. pic.twitter.com/PlPUZXRDgh — Dave Epstein (@growingwisdom) January 19, 2020

Snow accumulation stopped around midnight, and peaked between 7 and 9 p.m., according to National Weather Service Boston. Inland Massachusetts saw “a very light freezing drizzle” through pre-dawn hours.

[Patchy Freezing Drizzle Early This AM] While the accumulating snow has ended, temps remained below freezing away from the south coast with pockets of freezing drizzle early this morning. Untreated roads will be slippery early this morning, but improvement begins after sunrise. pic.twitter.com/616AQ44XTe — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 19, 2020

Sunday afternoon highs should reach the lower to middle 40s with a slight breeze in some locales, according to NWS Boston.

[Today] Clouds give way to partial sunshine this morning with temps rising above freezing. This will allow untreated roadways to improve. Afternoon highs should reach the lower to middle 40s in many locales with a bit of a breeze. pic.twitter.com/aCZZjXOde6 — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 19, 2020

The weekend storm marked the first major snow fall of the year, after an unseasonably warm start to the month.

MassDOT tweeted early Saturday that more than 2,000 snow crews worked overnight and into the morning, and to “allow extra time for travel” Sunday morning.