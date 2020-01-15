snow-maps:-how-much-snow-is-forecast-to-accumulate-overnight-into-thursday

Meteorologists are still eyeing a potential snowstorm this upcoming weekend, but in the near-term, forecasters are warning that the Thursday morning commute could be slick in parts of Massachusetts after some snow overnight.

The “light snow accumulations” Wednesday night are largely forecast across northern Massachusetts, the National Weather Service said.

“Most areas in CT, RI on into areas near/SE of I-95 should stay predominantly rain, with rain to mix with snow from Springfield-Worcester-Boston N/W,” forecasters wrote.

Below, six maps predicting where snow could accumulate ahead of your Thursday morning commute.

National Weather Service:

Dave Epstein:

Spotty light stuff moving through this evening. Showers south, some mix central, light snow north. Watch for slick areas in colder spots. pic.twitter.com/1S4cy0AkSw — Dave Epstein (@growingwisdom) January 14, 2020

Boston 25 News:

There will be some light snow early Thursday. This won’t add up to much, but could cause some slick travel in spots for the Thursday AM commute. pic.twitter.com/Fpbvxygmzw — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) January 15, 2020

CBS Boston:

We’ll be running into a wintry mix as we wake up on Thursday morning. This wave seems to be manageable and leaves just about a coating-1″ when all is said and done. Should see the showers wrap up by 10-11am tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/i3yft6XtMj — Zack Green (@zackgreenwx) January 15, 2020

WHDH:

Double dose of snow across ski country ahead. 3-6″ tonight, into tomorrow morning. Another round of snow late Saturday into Saturday night. pic.twitter.com/DbURG3w7g0 — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 15, 2020

WCVB: