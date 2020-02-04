Snow, ice to replace record warmth in St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS — After a record high temperature of 70 degrees on Sunday, St. Louis will enjoy another warm day, but ice and snow are coming.The National Weather Service is predicting a high of 65 degrees Monday, with rain expected Monday night. But a cold front will move through by early Tuesday morning, changing the rain into a wintry mix in northeast Missouri and west-central Illinois, the weather service said. No more than a dusting of snow or a light glaze of ice is expected in most areas, however.But more snow is likely to begin Wednesday, continuing into Wednesday night, and the area could see one to three inches, the weather service said.Another wave of light snow could come Thursday.

A great February day for bird watching

A gull dives after a fish on an unusually warm February day in West Alton at the Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. Twenty three varieties of gulls have been identified at Riverlands, the most in the country. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

J.B. Forbes

A great February day for bird watching

An immature bald eagle takes off from thin ice on an unusually warm February day in West Alton at the Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. After eating a fish, the eagle tried to get a drink, but the thin ice cracked under it’s weight. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

J.B. Forbes

A great February day for bird watching

Canada geese take off at sunrise on an unusually warm February day in West Alton at the Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

J.B. Forbes

A great February day for bird watching

An immature bald eagle takes off from thin ice on an unusually warm February day in West Alton at the Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. After eating a fish, the eagle tried to get a drink, but the thin ice cracked under it’s weight. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

J.B. Forbes

A great February day for bird watching

A gull eats a fish that it plucked out of the water on an unusually warm February day in West Alton at the Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. Twenty three varieties of gulls have been identified at Riverlands, the most in the country. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

J.B. Forbes

St. Louis Post-DispatchShake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by online news editor Mandy St. Amand.

The closures include one on Interstate 255 that will last until mid-June; in downtown St. Louis, five ramps will close permanently.

Land between 20th and 22nd street has been designated as the city’s new soccer stadium district.

City task force charged with revisiting a time when many of its residents were motivated by ‘bigotry and racial animus.’

Report shows unsafe levels in samples taken in St. Louis County, St. Louis and St. Charles County.

St. Louis reached a record high of 69 degrees on Sunday afternoon.

St. Louis VA integrates VR into therapy for patients with paralysis, helping them cope and encouraging them to lead active lives.

A second public hearing on the measure was planned for a later date in February.

The state Department of Health and Senior Services says one patient in Missouri has been tested for the disease, but results came back negative.