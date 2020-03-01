snl-infected-love-is-blind-with-a-coronavirus-twist-in-cut-for-time-sketch

Saturday Night Live’s hot take on Netflix’s romantic reality sensation Love Is Blind might’ve been cut for time during John Mulaney’s hosting stint this weekend, but it’s definitely worth your time. Complementing its coronavirus-themed cold open, the skit re-imagined what the show might be like with a COVID-19 twist, and, yeah, it totally worked.As with the actual streaming series which has taken over the internet and begat 1000 memes, the participants in the “experiment” were still separated into pods where they talked to one another through that big blue wall — only this time, it made even more sense that they might be quarantined like this while looking for love.

Come for the very on-point staging; stay for the moment when Ego Nwodim’s “Raquel” (an obvious nod to Lauren from Love Is Blind) finally gets her chance to meet Mulaney’s “Dirk” (a riff on Cameron) face to face … just in time for the contagion officials to step in and spray them both down. Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC.

Saturday Night LivePhoto: NBC