snipers,-drones-on-guard-in-delhi-as-india-celebrates-71st-republic-day

New Delhi:

India celebrates its 71st Republic Day today with grand celebrations in the national capital and all across the nation. The main Republic Day celebration is held in the national capital, New Delhi, at the Rajpath before the President of India.

The Republic Day is celebrated to honour the historic date when the country completed its transition towards becoming an independent republic after its constitution came into effect.

For this year’s Republic Day celebrations Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro is the chief guest. The Republic Day parade ceremony will start with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial, where he will pay tributes to soldiers who died fighting for the country; this is the first time the PM will pay tribute at the war memorial instead of Amar Jawan Jyoti. The national flag will then be unfurled, followed by the anthem and a 21-gun salute.

In a 90-minute display of government-sanctioned tableaus, states and union territories and the various ministries and departments will take part.It will showcase its military might, cultural diversity, social and economic progress on display at the majestic Rajpath.

The Republic Day is celebrated to honour the historic date when the country completed its transition towards becoming an independent republic after its constitution came into effect. While the Constitution was adopted by the Indian Constituent Assembly on 26 November 1949, it came into effect on January 26 — a day when Declaration of Indian Independence (Purna Swaraj) was proclaimed by the Indian National Congress back in 1929, as opposed to the Dominion status offered by the British Regime.

PM Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the occasion of 71st Republic Day. He tweeted: Wishing everyone a happy #RepublicDay. सभी देशवासियों को गणतंत्र दिवस की बहुत-बहुत बधाई। जय हिंद! – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2020

The grand finale, and possibly one of the most keenly awaited segments of the parade, the “Trishul” fly-past will be carried out by three Advanced Light Helicopters and will be the first time a “tri-service formation” will take part in a Republic Day parade.

This will be followed by a “Vic” formation of Chinook helicopters.

Another highlight will be the marching contingent of the DRDO, which will showcase the anti-satellite weapon Mission Shakti. A breakthrough weapon, Shakti is proof of the country’s capacity in bringing down hostile satellites.

The Naval continent will comprise 144 young sailors led by Lieutenant Jitin Malkat and will be followed by a naval tableau titled “Indian Navy – Silent, Strong and Swift”.

A contingent of CRPF women bikers will make history by performing daredevil stunts. The contingent will be led by Inspector Seema Nag, who will be seen saluting while standing atop a moving motorcycle.

The Air Force contingent, comprising 144 air warriors, will be led by Flight Lieutenant Shrikant Sharma. The tableau will showcase scaled-down models of the newly-acquired French-made Rafale fighter jet, the indigenous Tejas aircraft and the Light Combat Helicopter, as well as the Akash and Astra missile systems.

Five Jaguar deep-penetration strike aircraft and five upgraded MiG-29 air superiority fighters will display their prowess in the ”Arrowhead” formation.