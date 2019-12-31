Sniffer dogs could save Britain’s endangered bird population, the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds has said, after it advertised for its first full-time position.

The dog, which will most likely be a spaniel or small terrier crossbreed, and its handler will patrol the UK’s 41 protected seabird islands in a bid to protect those at risk of extinction, from predators like rats.

The detection dog will be the first in the UK to be trained for such a purpose, based on similar successful schemes in Australia and New Zealand.

The RSPB will recruit the dog to monitor Special Protection Areas throughout the UK as part of a £1million project that will see a dog trained up and partnered with an RSPB handler next year before the pair are deployed in 2021.

Tom Churchyard, the project manager, described it as a cost-effective “preventative project”.

“Rather than trying to solve the problem we’re trying to stop it occurring in the first place,” he said.

“There are currently no biosecurity dogs in the UK trained to detect the presence of rodents.”