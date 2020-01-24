sneha-prasanna-blessed-with-a-baby-girl

Porn site suffered massive cyber attack













Kollywood’s hottest couple Sneha and Prasanna’s family has just got bigger. Well, the couple has welcomed a new member to their cute family after the actress gave birth to a baby girl.

Sneha and Prasanna welcome a baby girl.PR Handout

The actress has announced the news on her Instagram page. She posted a picture and captioned it, “Its a girl.” Her announcement has overwhelmingly received by the fans of the couple. It is evident after she got 1000s of comments in a matter of an hour and got over 40,000 likes for the photo.

Sneha and Prasanna were blessed with a boy in 2015 and they have named their son, Vihaan.

Sneha and Prasanna fell in love during the making of Achamundu Achamundu. After dating for a few years, they decided to tie the knot with the blessings from both the families in 2012. Three years later, the couple was blessed with a baby boy, who, later, was named Vihaan.

Even after marriage, Sneha continued to work in multiple film industries. Ulavacharu Biryani and S/o Satyamurthy were some of the films that she worked post her wedding. After giving birth to the baby boy, she appeared in supporting roles like Velaikkaran and more recently in Kannada film Kurukshetra (Kurukshetram in Tamil).

On the other hand, Prasanna has been doing movies with good content. Currently, he is busy with Arun Vijay’s Mafia and Thupparivaalan 2.

Prasanna Turns Down a Biggie

Prasanna was approached to play a role in Ajith Kumar’s upcoming movie Valimai, but he turned down the offer for the reasons best known to him. He announced his disappointment over it. In a statement, he said the words below:

“I, from the bottom of my heart, thank each and everyone of you, who with so much love wished and wanted me to be part “Valimai”. I was equally thrilled that the talks were on and was hoping to make the biggest announcement in my career ever. But unfortunately, this wonderful opportunity to share screen with our “Thala” isn’t happening this time. Inspite of the deep disappointment I am feeling all the more stronger with all your love. There is always a next time and am sure I will be playing that dream part opposite “Thala” sooner. Love you all so much. Keep sending me your Love. That’s all I’ve got.”