sneak-peek-at-which-girl-gets-dumped-from-the-villa-in-love-island-first-look

It’s getting serious on Love Island now, with one girl having to pack their bags and leave the Love Island villa in our first look at tonight’s show.

The arrival of new boys Connagh and Finley has set the others on edge as they are left to get their graft on to ensure their place in the villa.

Throughout the day Paige gets to know Finley, while Siânnise, Shaughna and Sophie all spend time with Connagh.

To help the boys with their decisions, the girls take on the delightfully-named ‘Booty Camp’, which sees the girls take on an assault course which culiminates with a kiss from the boy of their choice at the very end.

But even after today’s challenge, the boys are all struggling about the looming decision.

Discussing who they may couple up with, Finley admits: “It’s a massive night, especially for us.”

Connagh agrees: “Definitely the pressure is on, I’m starting to feel it. My head’s a bit all over the place at the moment.”

Which of our girls will be slow-motion sashaying out the villa later tonight?

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays on ITV2.