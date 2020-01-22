smugglers-tried-to-bring-3,700-invasive-mitten-crabs-into-us

January 22, 2020 | 3: 56pm

These packages seemed a little fishy.

Dozens of shipments containing 3,700 live mitten crabs have been uncovered by US Customs and Border Protection officials in Cincinnati over the last four months — in boxes labeled as tools and clothing, according to the agency.

The 51 packages, weighing about 3,400 pounds, came from China and Hong Kong and were bound for homes and businesses in multiple states — including New York, the CBP said in a news release.

Mitten crabs are a seasonal delicacy in Asia and go for about $50 a pop in the US, but it is illegal to import them into the country because they can harm native wildlife.

The highly-competitive crabs can damage ecosystems by fighting with local crustaceans for food and space and interfering with commercial fishing.

“As a unified border agency, CBP is committed to a fully integrated approach toward international security,” said Cincinnati CBP Supervisory Agriculture Specialist Barbara Hassan.

“In this case, we worked closely with [U.S. Fish and Wildlife] to stop a serious threat to our economy and ecology.”