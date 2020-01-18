sms,-voice-calls-to-be-restored-on-prepaid-mobiles-in-jammu-and-kashmir

Severe restrictions were imposed in Jammu and Kashmir in August last year.

Voice calls and SMS will be restored for prepaid mobile connections in Jammu and Kashmir, officials of the union territory said on Saturday, in the latest measure to relax some of the severe restrictions enforced last August.

The centre had enforced a strict communications blackout in Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 last year, when it scrapped the erstwhile state’s special status under Section 370 of the Constitution and bifurcated it into two union territories. The extended blackout has been criticised by many in India and abroad, including the United Nations and the US government.