sms,-voice-call,-2g-internet-services-restored-on-prepaid-mobiles-in-jammu-and-kashmir

The restricted 2G internet services will soon be restored on the postpaid SIM cards in Kashmir’s Kupwara, Bandipora districts and 10 other districts of Jammu, state Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal said at a press conference on Saturday, January 18.

Broadband internet is available across banks in J&K.Representational image

However, the ban on social media will continue to remain in these districts. Also, mobile internet services shall remain suspended in Budgam, Ganderbal, Baramulla, Srinagar, Kulgam, Anantnag, Shopian and Pulwama districts of J&K.

Meanwhile, broadband internet is available across banks in J&K. The order further stated that voice calling and SMS services will be restored for all pre-paid connections across the Union Territory.

Abrogation of Article 370

Internet was suspended all across Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5. The broadband services were, however, restored later in Jammu region.

Also, mobile and broadband services were restored in the Ladakh region but in Kashmir, all forms of the Internet continued to remain suspended.

The government had earlier restored Internet services in hospitals and government offices in the valley.

(With agency inputs)