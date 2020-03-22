smriti-irani-tells-karan-johar-‘lag-ja-gale’-is-the-wrong-song-to-sing-right-now

In the time of self quarantine and social distancing, people all across the world, including celebrities, are resorting to social media to keep themselves entertained. Minister of Parliament Smriti Irani recently started a Twitter Antakshari session and Karan Johar responded with his favourite song, ‘Lag ja gale’. Smriti had a witty reply to this as she said that it is the wrong song to sing during the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Smriti Irani wrote in her tweet, “We are a 130 crore family so tag karna mushkil hai ki next kaun gaan uthayega isiliye sing / tweet a song coz ye apni marzi wala #TwitterAntakshari hai (it’s difficult to decide who will pick the next song. So, sing or tweet a song because is it #TwitterAntakshari of your choice).”

Karan Johar joined in the fun and tweeted, “Helloji! Antakshari is my favourite time pass activity! To main Zaroor contribute karna chahoonga (So I would like to contribute) …with my favourite song…Lag ja gale …ke phir ye haseen raat ho na ho…Shayad phir is janam mein mulakat ho na ho……ab aapki bari (Now it’s your turn).”

“Lag jaa gale is the wrong song during #corona,” was Smriti’s witty reply to KJo.

As the nation observes janta curfew on Sunday requested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, many Bollywood celebrities are taking to their social media handles to share images of empty streets and roads across India. Stars like Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Twinkle Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan and others have been urging fans to take the necessary precautions to prevent a spread of the virus.

