smokers-who-switch-to-e-cigarettes-‘twice-as-likely-to-have-stroke’,-study-warns

Vapers who have also smoked tobacco may be at greater risk of stroke compared to people who only use cigarettes, a new study warns.

Research published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine suggests that those using both were almost twice as likely (1.83) to suffer a cerebrovascular event than those only smoking cigarettes.

It also said they were nearly three times more likely to have one than non-smokers.

Vaping was not linked to significantly different odds of stroke when compared with non-smokers.

But participants who used e-cigarettes and were either current or former smokers saw their odds increase when compared with those who only smoked tobacco.

However, experts cautioned that it’s unclear whether the heightened risk was a result of dual use, or whether it could have been observed because the smokers already had existing health issues before switching to e-cigarettes.

The study calculated the adjusted odds ratios (AORs) for cerebrovascular events among the smokers.

Lead investigator Tarang Parekh, department of health administration and policy at George Mason University in America, said: ‘It’s long been known that smoking cigarettes is among the most significant risk factors for stroke.

‘Our study shows that young smokers who also use e-cigarettes put themselves at an even greater risk.

‘This is an important message for young smokers who perceive e-cigarettes as less harmful and consider them a safer alternative.’

He added that the findings indicate an ‘additive harmful effect of e-cigarettes on smokers’ blood vessels, hearts and brains’.

Factors weighed in this ratio included frequency of use, demographic factors, hypertension, diabetes, and cholesterol levels, body mass index, physical activity, and alcohol use.

The researchers say it is important to analyse long-term effects of e-cigarette smoking on cerebrovascular metabolism before completely dismissing a higher stroke risk.

This study also did not find any clear benefit from using e-cigarettes if users are switching from combustible cigarette smoking.

Dr Lion Shahab, senior lecturer in epidemiology and public health at University College London, said: ‘It is entirely possible that the group of current or former smokers took up e-cigarettes precisely because they had a health scare, which would result in the observed association.

‘It is entirely possible that dual users chose to use e-cigarettes in addition to cigarettes because they are more dependent, as has been found in other studies, which would suggest that over their lifetime this group of people may have been exposed to more harmful substances from cigarette smoking, increasing their risk of stroke.

‘While this paper highlights the need to continue studying the potential health effects of e-cigarette use, the results should be interpreted with caution as the observed associations may be simply due to unmeasured confounding and reverse causality.’