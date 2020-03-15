NRL superstar Cameron Smith has thrown his support behind suspending the competition amid the growing threat of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday, NRL chief Todd Greenberg and ARLC chairman Peter V’Landys announced the league would continue to push on, albeit without fans in stadiums, while the nation attempts to mitigate the damage associated with the inevitable spread of COVID-19.

While league’s decision has reverberated around the game’s stakeholders, its players had remained largely silent, caught in the middle of the ever-evolving crisis.

But following Melbourne’s 18-4 victory over Manly on Sunday afternoon, club icon Smith expressed his belief that the league had a bigger duty of care to ensure the health of all Australians.

“I know it’s important for us to keep on playing games,” he told Triple M. “There’s commitments in place with broadcasters and what not.

“(But)I think we need to look at the bigger picture and try and get control of this virus and make sure the health and safety of all Australians is paramount.

Smith floated the idea of a month’s pause to reassess the state of the game amid pandemics reach into Australian society.

“It gives everyone a chance to step back and take a bit of a deep breath at the moment we’re day by day even hour by hour,” he said.

“If we give ourselves an opportunity to step away for maybe a fortnight or even a month and we push the season back, that may gives us a better look at what is happening and what the right path is to do.

“Rather than just going hour by hour and being reactive to the changing circumstances. There’s a lot happening in the world at the moment and we’re just a very, very small part of it.”

Smith’s sentiments come amid reports Warriors’ playing group reportedly voted to against the league’s plea for the entire squad to remain in Australia for the foreseeable future, pushing the league to the brink of collapse.

On Sunday morning, league boss Todd Greenberg announced the Warriors would remain in Australia after New Zealand instated a compulsory 14-day quarantine for all arrivals coming into the country.

The decree would have thrown the league into meltdown with the Warriors unable to make scheduled matches and teams unable to travel and play in the neighbouring country. The problem was only made more complicated when Australia instated their own version of the decree.

While the league looked to have potentially dodged a bullet, it has now been revealed that the Warriors playing group has voted not to remain in Australia beyond round two.

A Courier Mail report claims the Warriors agreed to remain in Australia for a further seven days when New Zealand instated its quarantine late last night, but rejected the league’s plea for them to remain in Australia for a further 16 days.