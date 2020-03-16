Smith branded ‘irresponsible’ over virus call

Cameron Smith’s call to shut down the NRL amid coronavirus has been slammed as “irresponsible” by South Sydney football boss Shane Richardson, while league bosses are reportedly “fuming” at the Melbourne captain.

Smith said that the NRL should bow to greater concerns during the global virus outbreak and stop playing for at least two weeks.

Richardson echoed ARLC chairman Peter V’landys in saying that rugby league would be in major “trouble” if the game shut down for an extended period.

“I don’t know if he carries clout or not but I think it is irresponsible in a sense that it is not a decision that Cameron Smith makes or Shane Richardson makes,” Richardson told The Daily Telegraph.

“That is a decision the medical people make.

Storm captain Cameron Smith. (Getty)

“I mean, [Rabbitohs coach] Wayne [Bennett] has come out and talked about things to keep the game going. He understands the importance of keeping the game going.

“And the crucial part of this is that we want to keep the game going because we have a genuine belief that it is a fabric of the society we live in.

“And more importantly it is crucial to a whole range of people’s survival. So don’t talk it down, talk it up.

“I don’t know Cameron’s financial situation but we have players who need to pay their mortgage every single week and we have staff who need to do it too.”

Rugby league has cash reserves of about $70-80 million, according to V’landys, which could keep the game afloat for no longer that three months without broadcast income. V’landys has touted a potential shutdown of just one month as a feasible option.

The NRL already has a fan lockout and players face the prospect of pay cuts.

“This thing is bigger than rugby league,” Smith said on Sunday, after Melbourne beat Manly in round one.

“If we make a decision to suspend the competition for a couple of weeks, it gives everyone an opportunity to sum up the situation a lot better rather than being reactive daily or hourly.”

Melbourne Storm captain Cameron Smith shapes to pass in a trial match against the Cowboys. (Getty)

But those comments also went down like a lead balloon with the NRL, according to NIne NRL reporter Danny Weidler.

“The comments made by Cameron Smith about suspending the game, I can understand where he’s coming from. I’m one of the few people willing to cut him any kind of slack on that,” Weidler told Sky Sports Radio.

“I know he’s worried about it for personal reasons, for family reasons. But those comments went down worse than a sniffle in an office, really, at the NRL.

“They were fuming about it behind closed doors. In theory, everybody is supposed to be on the same page in regards to this. Cameron is not on the same page and they are not happy with him.”

Cameron Smith and Craig Bellamy at Smith’s 400th NRL game. (AAP)

Sky Sports Radio host and rugby league icon Laurie Daley said that the game should not pile-on Smith, who voiced concerns for players’ families and even coach Craig Bellamy, 61.

“I can understand Cameron Smith reacting how he did. Everyone’s situation is different,” Daley said.

“Rugby league is a sport we all love, but we’re not talking about rugby league, we’re talking about a life and death situation, so I think he should have more support to be honest with you. Rather than people trying to kick him up the arse.”

Weidler responded: “Plenty of people want to do that because it’s not a message the NRL is trying to sell.”

The NRL is pushing on with plans to play round two, but it is thought that a playing shutdown is inevitable in the near future. No NRL players have yet tested positive for coronavirus.