smarties-is-launching-milk,-white-and-orange-chocolate-buttons-with-tiny-sweets-inside

Smarties are an old favourite and they haven’t changed much since they were invented in the last 83 years.

But this week, Nestle is launching a new addition – Smarties Buttons.

The buttons are circular disks with little tiny smarties hidden inside.

They come in milk chocolate, white chocolate or milk chocolate and orange Smartie flavours.

They will begin appearing in shops across the UK and Ireland from this week in both sharing bags and single packs, which will all be made at Nestlé’s factory in Fawdon, near Newcastle-upon-Tyne.

Alberto Pisanello, Brand Manager for Smarties, said: ‘We know that Smarties holds special memories for many people, and they are much loved for their bright colours, taste and texture.

‘Ath the same time, consumers tell us they like their favourite brands to keep things fresh with exciting innovations and new varieties to try.

‘Our Smarties Buttons offer all the fun, colour and crunch of Smarties, enveloped in deliciously smooth milk, white or orange-flavoured chocolate button. It’s Smarties reimagined, and we are tremendously excited to introduce this new addition to the family. We hope fans love them as much as we do!’

You can get milk chocolate Smarties Buttons in 32.5g bags and 90g sharing bags and white chocolate Buttons in 30g single packs and 85g sharing packs. They will be rolled out across retailers over the next few weeks.

In other sweet news, yesterday we told you how Opal Fruits are coming back, 22 years after they were renamed as Starburst.

MORE: You can buy Opal Fruits again – 22 years after the sweets were renamed Starburst

MORE: McDonald’s is selling individual pots of the Big Mac special sauce for the first time

The orange flavour is only available in 85g sharing bags exclusively at Asda.