small-yet-striking-flat-totally-transformed-by-clever-design-overhaul

Morgwn Rimel might have led an unsettled life by some people’s standards but no one can deny it’s been glamorous. The US-born, London-based cosmopolitan design consultant and curator has inhabited homes in a wide range of styles.

“I’ve lived in a modernist glass house in Sydney, a traditional house in Japan, a printing factory in Montreal,” she says. “My father travelled extensively for work and this instilled in me a deep appreciation of different cultures.”

Rather than reeling these places off boastfully, she mentions them in passing during our tour of her striking, top-floor apartment in Archway, which she bought in 2013.

At the inaugural Dezeen Awards, launched by online magazine Dezeen last year, the property was shortlisted in the House Interior category.

VIDEO: see inside design consultant Morgwn Rimel’s north London home

For seven years, Rimel was a director of The School of Life, the organisation founded by Alain de Botton, the writer and philosopher, which offers advice on life issues, such as finding more fulfilling work or relationships.

She then set up her company Superculture. Clients include interior designer Ilse Crawford, Skyroom, a London-based developer that provides key workers with high-quality, low-cost homes, and estate agent The Modern House, which has hired her to review its branding and business strategy.

After years of roaming the globe, it seems she has put down roots in London. “It’s the ultimate destination for intellectual adventure, a playground for the mind,” she enthuses. “I chose north London because it’s near wilder green spaces like Highgate Wood and Parkland Walk.”

Her flat is in an ornate 1800s building designed by Richard Smith Lander. Formerly a Congregational Mission Hall, it’s now known as Replica House, is locally listed and has attracted an arty community since its conversion into homes and studios.

Cost of original apartment in 2013: £435,000

Cost of extension and refurbishments: £200,000

Value of apartment now (estimate): £900,000

High-profile graphic designer Jonathan Barnbrook, who created several David Bowie album covers, has a studio there. “Jonathan is fascinated by the house,” says Rimel. “He’s researching its history.”

Of all the far-flung destinations she’s lived in, Sydney appears to have made the strongest impression on her. “I lived there for eight years and in London I need a similar connection with light.”

Certainly, the main double-height, open-plan living space in her home, which incorporates a streamlined kitchen, evokes Sydney’s outdoorsy, laid-back vibe.

It helps that tall, arched windows bathe the white-walled space in natural light, their height emphasised by towering bird-of-paradise and fiddle-leaf fig plants.

Rimel has opted for informal furniture designed to sprawl rather than perch on, including a practically horizontal rocking chair by Belgian design duo Muller van Severen and a boho-chic, fringed hammock she bought in Colombia, slung between two walls in a stylish, if surreal fashion.

Pops of colour: the white-walled living space, with informal furniture, plants and cobalt blue sculptures (Taran Wilkhu)

Though Rimel’s home has a relaxed air, her approach to design is highly considered. For example, she chose a floor lamp in the living room because its semicircular top precisely echoes the curve of the arched windows.

She is attracted to new, experimental design as well as to older objects with historical, even sentimental value: in the living room are cobalt blue sculptures by cutting-edge designer Phil Cuttance and a rug by Gunta Stölzl, a weaving director at German design school the Bauhaus in the Twenties.

There’s a family connection here: Rimel’s grandmother studied architecture under Walter Gropius, founder of the Bauhaus, at Harvard University.

Rimel embraces spontaneity and colour, too. Her dining table by contemporary Dutch designer Dirk Vander Kooij is made of melted-down computers.

“Every piece by him is unique,” she says. “It’s impossible for him to know what patterns and colours the plastic elements form when melted.”

Vibrant artworks fill her home and she has a soft spot for kitsch, humorous curios — a favourite object of hers is a yellow glass banana, a gift from her mother.

She came across her flat while browsing the The Modern House’s website one night: “I liked it so much I viewed it at 10am the following day.”

Aside from tall, elegant windows, the apartment boasted a large mezzanine dramatically projecting over the kitchen, created by London practice West Architecture for the previous owner, who used it as a bedroom.

This is fronted by a high plywood balustrade providing privacy should anyone on the floor below be looking up. An elegantly minimal steel staircase, fixed to the adjacent wall, leads up to it on one side.

Of course, the mezzanine had to meet fire regulations. “Its underside is clad in ash battens with gaps between them,” explains Graham West, founder of West Architecture.

Unwind: the large mezzanine floor projecting over the kitchen is lined with books and perfect for relaxation (Taran Wilkhu)

“If there’s a fire in the kitchen, smoke rises through these gaps and gathers between the floor joists above them, giving people more time to escape.”

When Rimel moved in she wanted to make her own bold intervention, too — a bedroom in a new dormer extension at the opposite end of the apartment to the mezzanine. Plywood steps lead to the bedroom from the main living space.

Rimel now uses the original mezzanine — transformed into a book-lined room with a sofa — as a cosy den to relax and read in.

“I liked the mezzanine’s clean design, so I asked who designed it,” she recalls. “If you’re going to make changes to a space, I think it’s best to hire the same architect so the overall effect is coherent.” Accordingly, West designed the extension as well as the narrow hallway that leads to the flat and a bathroom next to it.

The latter now has stark white walls, a large plywood vanity unit, brass taps and a bathtub with a rusted copper exterior.

“I wanted the bathroom to be simple and feel like an outdoor space,” says Rimel. “I believe only aesthetically pleasing objects should be visible in a home, so almost everything else is stored away.”

Planning restrictions dictated that the new extension could not touch the adjacent building — a locally listed terrace of houses — and had to be “visually subservient to it”. Nor could the extension overlook neighbours’ homes.

Permission was finally granted because the extension is set back from Replica House’s perimeter walls. The neighbours have retained their privacy because Rimel’s bedroom features a sliding wooden panel that only partially opens — to ventilate the space — and a frosted glass window.

With its diffuse daylight, the room, simply lined with birch ply, has a cocooning effect.

Inspired by Rimel’s time in Japan, the bedroom is a minimalist and clean space (Taran Wilkhu)

Rimel wanted the bedroom to have a minimalist, calm look reminiscent of the Japanese house she once lived in. So Barnaby Reynolds, who carried out the joinery, sourced wood with an even surface free of knots.

The extension has a sloping roof at one end with a wardrobe under it to keep potential clutter out of sight. Not that Rimel can resist opening it to reveal a rail of riotously colourful clothes.

The bedroom is sparsely furnished with a floor lamp, stool by Michael Anastassiades and a bed with a retro bedspread adorned with pompoms, once owned by her mother.

Rimel’s parents, who live in Texas, have been a huge inspiration to her, she acknowledges: “My parents’ house is a museum of weird and wonderful things my dad brought back from his travels, and art, craft and design pieces that my parents have collected.

“They definitely gave me the architecture and interior design bug.”

Get the look

Client: Morgwn Rimel (superculture.co)

Architect: West Architecture

Structural engineer: Webb Yates

Main contractor: Room2Build

Joinery in the kitchen and bathroom and planters on castors: Barnaby Reynolds Design

Multi-ply spruce bedroom shutter: tintab.com; Oil stain on plywood in the bedroom from Osmo (osmouk.com).

Bathroom taps and brassware: vola.com

Lighting: lambertetfils.com; e15.com

Living room seating, wall light: Muller Van Severen

Dining table: Dirk Vander Kooij; dining stools from Atelier Ternier

Mezzanine sofa and ottoman: paustian.com; coffee table from betonbrut.co.uk

Wall-hung artwork in the hallway: Emily Forgot; artwork in the kitchen by John Booth

Blue sculptures in the living room: Phil Cuttance

Artwork by stairs leading to bedroom: Sabine Marcelis