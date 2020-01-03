Small plane that took off from Southbridge lands in woods in N.C.

The pilot of a small plane that left Southbridge Municipal Airport used the aircraft’s parachute to safely land the plane in woods in North Carolina Thursday morning, officials said.

Two people and two dogs that were on the plane “escaped without injury,’’ the Duplin County Fire & Emergency Management said on Facebook. The single-engine plane went down at about 10: 25 a.m. in Kenansville, N.C., the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

The Cirrus SR22, which was headed to Venice Municipal Airport in Florida, is equipped with a parachute that can be used to make an emergency landing, according to the FAA. The plane was found suspended about five feet above the ground in a grove of trees, the FAA said.