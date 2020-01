A single-engine plane crashed near the 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita early Saturday, killing the pilot, authorities said.

The crash occurred shortly after 10 a.m. near the northbound off-ramp of the freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The pilot was the only occupant of the aircraft, authorities said.

One lane of the northbound freeway was temporarily closed as emergency crews responded.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.