SLSO gives a fresh take on Tchaikovsky’s ‘Sleeping Beauty’ suite



No matter how high the fidelity of your stereo set, you just can’t beat hearing music live and in person. That is especially true of a “symphony orchestra,” a concept that was matured and solidified in the 19th century. The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra offered music from that period Friday morning at Powell Hall, further proof that live is better than recorded.Guest conductor Nikolaj Szeps-Znaider, looking tall and a bit disheveled with no tie, opened the program, conducting from memory, with Robert Schumann’s “Manfred Overture.” It’s another one of those pieces that stands alone, outliving the original music drama — seldom if ever performed anymore — in which it was contained. It contains the pathos, drama and intensity of Byron’s poem on which it is based, alternating between soaring melodies, introspective string passages and dramatic outbursts.Pianist Saleem Ashkar followed with Mendelssohn’s Piano Concerto No. 2. Like the atmosphere of the concerto itself, Ashkar has a shy stage demeanor and a calm, settled posture at the piano. No dramatic flourishes, no long hair blowing about, no weaving back and forth. The lovely melodies from the composer seem to flow from his head down to his fingers in such a way that, as the program notes, he seems to have three hands.Nobody does sweet and sublime like Mendelssohn, and nobody does Mendelssohn better than Ashkar — he has recordings to prove it. He got an extended ovation, but no encore.After the intermission, Szeps-Znaider returned to conduct (from memory again) his own “compilation” of 11 excerpts from Tchaikovsky’s “Sleeping Beauty” ballet. There were no dancers, so the focus was on the music, which displayed the composer’s mastery of orchestration and melodic line.From the first chord, the full symphonic forces were brought to bear with dramatic outbursts as well as delicate interactions with the woodwinds and the harp. Szeps-Znaider is a violinist as well as a conductor, and he had this music well in hand, sometimes hardly conducting at all in those iconic waltzes that we and the players know so well. It was all a fresh take on an old warhorse that we come to take too much for granted.Sometimes things come together in happy coincidences. It was a chilly, gloomy morning outside, but the suave strings, solid brass, articulate woodwinds and dramatic percussion playing in the warm, welcoming acoustic of Powell Hall made for a wonderful morning of music. Add to that the impressive St. Louis debuts of Szeps-Znaider and Ashkar and the obvious enthusiasm of the musicians and the audience. It doesn’t get better than that.

