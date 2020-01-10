slow-cooked-beef-shin-with-fennel-and-gremolata-recipe

This dish delivers a surge of citrus for your winter dinner. By all means switch around the source; mix and match, taking into account that a navel orange will dwarf a tangerine, so be conscious of this.
Prep time: 10 minutes, plus overnight chilling | Cooking time: 2 hours 20 minutes
Contents
SERVES
Four
INGREDIENTS
- 1 tsp fennel seeds
- 600g beef shin, cut into approx 2cm dice
- 1 large orange, 3 wide strips of peel removed with a peeler, the rest zested
- 2 bay leaves
- 1 small bunch of flat-leaf parsley, leaves finely chopped and ¼ of the stalks reserved
- Pinch of dried chilli flakes
- 3 tbsp olive oil
- 2 medium onions, finely diced
- 3 large fennel bulbs, trimmed of any tough stalks, 1 finely diced, 2 cut into thick wedges (save any feathery fronds for the gremolata)
- 1 sprig of rosemary, finely chopped (about 1 tbsp)
- 4 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 4 tomatoes, skinned (or use tinned whole ones), roughly chopped
- 350ml water or beef or chicken stock
METHOD
- Toast the fennel seeds in a dry frying pan over a moderate heat until fragrant, then grind. In a large bowl, mix together the beef, ground fennel seeds, orange-peel strips, bay leaves, parsley stalks, chilli flakes, half a teaspoon of freshly ground black pepper and one teaspoon of salt. Cover and refrigerate for at least a couple of hours. Overnight is ideal.
- Heat two tablespoons of oil in a pan over a medium heat and cook the onion, diced fennel, rosemary and three quarters of the garlic for 10 minutes, until soft, then add the tomatoes and cook for five minutes until rich and thick. Meanwhile, lift the beef out of its marinade and fry in the remaining oil in a large heavy-bottomed pan until nicely brown all over, then add to the softened vegetables with some salt and pepper. Add the water or stock, stir well and bring to the boil. Give the pan a quick skim to remove any froth from the surface then reduce the heat to low and cover to simmer very gently for about two hours, or until meat is meltingly tender. Check from time to time to ensure the meat doesn’t catch, and to skim off any excess fat with a spoon. Remove from the heat and check the seasoning.
- While the beef is simmering, cook the fennel wedges in well- salted, boiling water until absolutely tender, about 15-20 minutes. Drain and add them to the beef when ready to serve. For the gremolata, mix together the chopped parsley, orange zest, remaining garlic and any fennel fronds in a small bowl.
- Serve the beef stew topped with the gremolata. Some boiled or mashed potatoes or soft polenta would be a good match.