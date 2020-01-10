slow-cooked-beef-shin-with-fennel-and-gremolata-recipe

This dish delivers a surge of citrus for your winter dinner. By all means switch around the source; mix and match, taking into account that a navel orange will dwarf a tangerine, so be conscious of this.

Prep time: 10 minutes, plus overnight chilling | Cooking time: 2 hours 20 minutes

SERVES

Four

INGREDIENTS

1 tsp fennel seeds

600g beef shin, cut into approx 2cm dice

1 large orange, 3 wide strips of peel removed with a peeler, the rest zested

2 bay leaves

1 small bunch of flat-leaf parsley, leaves finely chopped and ¼ of the stalks reserved

Pinch of dried chilli flakes

3 tbsp olive oil

2 medium onions, finely diced

3 large fennel bulbs, trimmed of any tough stalks, 1 finely diced, 2 cut into thick wedges (save any feathery fronds for the gremolata)

1 sprig of rosemary, finely chopped (about 1 tbsp)

4 garlic cloves, finely chopped

4 tomatoes, skinned (or use tinned whole ones), roughly chopped

350ml water or beef or chicken stock

METHOD