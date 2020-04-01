🔥Slouch city: whip yours out of retirement because the humble cardigan is the cozy companion your WFH wardrobe needs🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

As you wade your way through the surplus time quarantine is gracing you with, there are various pursuits you may opt to revel in.

After all, weekends which were once spent bar-hopping and painting the town a certain shade of red appear to have been replaced by cleaning make-up brushes, baking and partaking in workout classes on the ‘gram.

We are proving to ourselves that the possibilities are (almost) endless.

It’s also a good time to bring forward that spring clean you’ve been delaying and give your wardrobe a little bit of TLC.

It’s on this particular subject that I come bearing good news. You remember those age-old fair-isle cardigans you relegated to the bottom of your wardrobe? Your mum’s retro relics that you banished to the bottom of your drawers? Well, it would appear that it’s time to bring them out of retirement.

According to figures from fashion platform Lyst, searches for cardigans in London have been increasing 6 per cent each week since we were all placed under house-arrest two weeks ago. MatchesFashion has also recorded a 200 per cent increase in sales of knitwear and cardigans compared to this time last year.

The humble cardigan – which was once the preserve of Dot Cotton and Mrs Doubtfire – may well be the sartorial staple you didn’t realise you needed as you adjust to WFH.

If you don’t already have one that you can dust off, the gallery above will guide you through the best to invest in, while the styles below will knit you out good and proper for the rest of your extended staycation at home.

Top of the crops

Rouje founder Jeanne Damas rocking one of her brand’s fluffy knits

The street style contingent regularly provide sage sartorial lessons in cardi-dressing.

Either draped in Scandi-fave Ganni’s fair-isle iterations or Loewe’s oversized offerings, they take their cardigans cropped at the naval and worn under pretty pinafores or juxtaposed with thrashings of tasteful tulle.

For ultimate WFH-but-make-it-fashion-vibes, opt for Acne Studios’ round-neck offering (£290, shop it here) and pair with your comfiest wide-leg trousers.

Slouch central

The comfy cardigan is true apotheosis of WFH nonchalance. The art of making the retro-esque cardigan work for you was perfected by none other than Katie Holmes’ in her now-viral cashmere moment, which saw her nail a ‘throw-on-and-go’ cardi and bralet combo.

To make the slouchy cardi work for your WFH wardrobe, wear it in place of a t-shirt with a maxi slip skirt, or your most compliant pair of flares. & Other Stories has a mint choc chip-esque, pale green alpaca cardi (£85, shop it here) which makes an exceptional argument in favour of a slouchy knit.

The high-low

The maxi cardi is a welcomed sartorial treat

If you’re struggling with the daily act of styling your WFH outfits, then a cardi-dress may just be the hybrid you need. Its beauty lies in its simplicity, and we have the Frenchman himself Simon Porte Jacquemus to thank for its revival.

Wear the French brand’s striped long cardigan (£228, shop it here) sans bra, with plenty of piled up necklaces and your comfiest Levi’s and you’ll be transported to the halcyon days of leaving the house.

Scroll through the gallery above for the chicest cardi styles to shop now.