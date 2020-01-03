sloth-bear-cub-rescued,-reunited-with-mother-in-maharshtra

“Mother bear took the cub into its den a little while later,” an official said. (Representational)

Gondia:

A sloth bear cub, who was separated with its mother, was rescued near the Koka Wildlife Sanctuary in Maharashtra’s Gondia on Thursday.

The cub was born in the pipe of a canal by the road, it stepped out when the mother had gone into the forest, the official said on Friday.

“People soon gathered at the spot after noticing the one and half month old cub. The mother bear returned but got agitated due to the crowd and retreated into the forest. A team led by Range Forest Officer Vivek Rajurkar rescued the cub who was drenched and shivering,” he said.

The cub was taken to the forest department office, fed milk and then brought back and placed at the same spot in the evening, the official informed.

“The mother bear appeared and took the cub into its den a little while later,” he said.