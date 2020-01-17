Sløtface share spiky new track ‘Tap The Pack’ from new album ‘Sorry For The Late Reply’

Sløtface have shared a brand new single ‘Tap The Pack’.

The short, sweet and spiky single is the sixth to be released from the band’s forthcoming second album, ‘Sorry For The Late Reply’, following a slew of tracks shared throughout 2019.

Read More: Sløtface: ‘Fuck you to any 50-year-old musicians who say that rock is dead’

They include the likes of pop-punk banger ‘Telepathic’, the climate crisis-tackling ‘Sink Or Swim’, and the explosive ‘S.U.C.C.E.S.S.’

All the above tracks will feature on the band’s upcoming album, which is released on January 31 via Propellor Recordings.

The band describe the new album, which sees them co-produce alongside Sigrid and Aurora-producer Odd Martin Skålnes as “more minimalistic,” “braver” and more “raw” than their 2017 debut.

The Norwegian band also be following up the release with an expansive run of headline UK tour dates:

MARCH

14 – Southampton, The Joiners



15 – Bristol, Louisiana



16 – Cardiff, Clwb ifor Bach



18 – Nottingham, Bodega Social Club



19 – Liverpool, Arts Club Loft



20 – Leeds, Headrow House



21 – Newcastle, Think Tank



23 – Glasgow, Broadcast



24 – Manchester, Deaf Institute



26 – Birmingham, Hare & Hounds



27 – London, The Garage



28 – Brighton, Patterns

The shows follow a recent run with PUP. Catching the two bands’ London gig, we gave five stars out of five to a gig full of “community, power and riffs upon riffs from two of punk’s finest.”