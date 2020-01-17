Home CELEBRITY NEWS Sløtface share spiky new track ‘Tap The Pack’ from new album ‘Sorry...

Sløtface share spiky new track ‘Tap The Pack’ from new album ‘Sorry For The Late Reply’

Mary Smith
Sløtface have shared a brand new single ‘Tap The Pack’.

The short, sweet and spiky single is the sixth to be released from the band’s forthcoming second album, ‘Sorry For The Late Reply’, following a slew of tracks shared throughout 2019.

  • Read More: Sløtface: ‘Fuck you to any 50-year-old musicians who say that rock is dead’

They include the likes of pop-punk banger ‘Telepathic’, the climate crisis-tackling ‘Sink Or Swim’, and the explosive ‘S.U.C.C.E.S.S.’

All the above tracks will feature on the band’s upcoming album, which is released on January 31 via Propellor Recordings.

The band describe the new album, which sees them co-produce alongside Sigrid and Aurora-producer Odd Martin Skålnes as “more minimalistic,” “braver” and more “raw” than their 2017 debut.

The Norwegian band also be following up the release with an expansive run of headline UK tour dates:

MARCH

14 – Southampton, The Joiners


15 – Bristol, Louisiana


16 – Cardiff, Clwb ifor Bach


18 – Nottingham, Bodega Social Club


19 – Liverpool, Arts Club Loft


20 – Leeds, Headrow House


21 – Newcastle, Think Tank


23 – Glasgow, Broadcast


24 – Manchester, Deaf Institute


26 – Birmingham, Hare & Hounds


27 – London, The Garage


28 – Brighton, Patterns

The shows follow a recent run with PUP. Catching the two bands’ London gig, we gave five stars out of five to a gig full of “community, power and riffs upon riffs from two of punk’s finest.”

