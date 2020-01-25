slipknot’s-jim-root-reveals-his-love-for-pop-music-and-ariana-grande

Slipknot’s Jim Root has revealed his love for pop music and Ariana Grande.

Read more: The Big Read – Slipknot: “I’m just going to tell you the facts: this album is a masterpiece”

Speaking to Joe, Root revealed his love for classic indie-pop music in a new interview.

He said: “I love pop music — not necessarily modern pop music, but I was introduced to Britpop, kinda found that later on after it bloomed and happened… When we first started touring, we’d do these in-stores constantly, like in the UK, these crazy in-stores all over Europe… they were at the record stores that were around at the time, and they’d let you pick CDs out when we were done.

“That’s when I started discovering Björk and Portishead, then Radiohead, Blur, and Oasis, that type of pop music.” You can watch the full interview below.

Whilst Root said he was “jaded” on modern pop, he did say he enjoyed Ariana Grande‘s “awesome” music.

He went on: “One of the girls at our management company was listening to some Ariana Grande, and I didn’t know that that’s what she was listening to. I was like, ‘What is that? That’s awesome! That’s got, like, a vibe to it, you know?’ She told me what it was, and I was kind of mind blown.”

Meanwhile, Slipknot will play a sold-out show at The O2 in London tomorrow (January 25), and the band have announced that an ‘Iowa Whiskey’ pop-up shop will operate all weekend to celebrate the tour reaching the capital.