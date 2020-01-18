slipknot-fans-blast-‘ridiculous’-ban-after-being-warned-against-wearing-‘spiked-clothes’-to-concert

Event organisers have been criticised for ‘ridiculous’ bans on clothing items at a Slipknot concert in Glasgow.

The heavy metal band have been scheduled to perform at the SSE Hydro arena in the Scottish city, with the venue warning fans that certain items of clothing and accessories will not be permitted inside.

Spiked items of clothing, large belt buckles and large chain wallets are on the list of items banned at the Hyrdo, which also includes laser pointers, fireworks, candles and whistles.

The band’s promoters, Costa Nosta PR, had also requested similar bans at the band’s previous concerts.

However, this has not come without backlash from others.

Donald MacLeod, the owner of the Garage and Cathouse rock clubs in Glasgow, who has collaborated with the SEC (Scottish Event Campus) for several events, has branded the move as ‘a joke’.

‘We’ve never had issues like this on dress. It’s incredible,’ he said. ‘I must admit I burst out laughing and thought this was a joke.’

He also mentioned that during his time running the Cathouse cub, they’ve had ‘manners of dress codes’ that have all been different and have their own ‘brand and identity’, but claims that the club is ‘the safest and friendliest’ he has owned and worked with.

‘Yes there have been incidents, but people police themselves and they look after each other,’ he continued.

‘We have put on many shows in the SEC of a similar calibre such as Nine Inch Nails and nobody was flung out and there was no problems.

‘I can’t see how telling people not to wear big boots is going to prevent fires, it’s ridiculous.’

A spokesperson for the SSE Hydro said: ‘We want everyone attending an event here to have an enjoyable experience.

‘However, there are restrictions on what is allowed into the SSE Hydro and these can vary – this is related to the safety of everyone attending events here and to the security of the venue.’

Slipknot are well known for their distinctive style and onstage persona, with the band members sporting masks and boiler sports while performing.

Fans of the band have since tried to replicate their style when attending their gigs.

Metro.co.uk has contacted reps for Slipknot for comment.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: DragCon UK organisers speak out as upset fans brand event ‘shambles’ over huge queues

MORE: The Masked Singer UK Daisy may have been exposed to be Kelis as Rita Ora has a lightbulb moment





