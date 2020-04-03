sling-tv-donating-movie-rental-profits-this-weekend-to-covid-19-response-efforts

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Staying home and binge-watching your favorite movies this weekend could actually be a way to help your community – and not just because it’s practicing social distancing. Online live streaming service, SLING TV, announced Thursday that it is donating 100% of its movie rental profits through April 5th to Good360, a global nonprofit delivering supplies to healthcare workers and those facing economic hardships during the current coronavirus pandemic.

You don’t have to be a SLING subscriber to rent a movie. Subscribers and non-subscribers alike can choose from the platform’s extensive on-demand catalog, which includes titles that were just released to theaters before cinemas across the country shut down in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Titles like The Invisible Man, The Hunt, Emma, and I Still Believe are among the new releases available to rent.

“The best way to protect our communities is to stay home,” said SLING TV Group President Warren Schlichting in a statement. “The second best thing we all can do is support our caregivers and those who are battling this virus and don’t get to stay home.”

In addition to its partnership with Good360, SLING is also offering a free 14-day trial as part of its “Stay in and Sling” initiative. New users can sign-up for this offer, which gets you instant access to more than 50,000 movies and TV shows plus more than 45 live TV channels, on SLING TV’s website.

One of the most accessible streaming services in the marketplace right now, users can access the SLING TV free experience and movie rentals through their television or via an app that lets you view and stream content on your tablet, laptop, iPhone or Android device. See the full movie rental list and latest offers at Sling.com.